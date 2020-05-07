Do you need medical insurance - you have until Friday to sign up

Washington Healthplanfinder Urges Uninsured to Act Fast to Meet Friday Deadline





As part of the state Coronavirus response, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange is urging individuals who did not secure health insurance for 2020 to sign up for coverage by 5:30pm on Friday, May 8, the deadline of the limited-time special enrollment period through Washington Healthplanfinder for coverage beginning May 1, 2020.





“Now is the time to sign up for health coverage if you are currently uninsured,” said Exchange Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “There are many resources available to help individuals understand their options and secure health coverage before the special enrollment period ends.”





Individuals who need help signing up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder may contact the Customer Support Center between 7:30am to 5:30pm Monday-Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627- 9604.









The Exchange is also reminding people that even after May 8, individuals who have recently lost their job or their employer coverage, have experienced a change in income, or experienced another qualifying event can continue to visit WAHealthplanfinder.org or use the WAPlanfinder Mobile App to sign up online. They may also contact an Exchange certified Navigator, Broker, or Enrollment center who can answer insurance questions and with enrollment. Free help from local experts is accessible via the WAPlanfinderMobile App or by visiting the advice page












