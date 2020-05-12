Be the Light car parade honors King's Class of 2020

On Friday, May 8, 2020 at 20:20 military time, parents, grandparents, friends, and graduates of the King's High School graduating class of 2020 lined up for a car parade.





The celebratory parade honored three very special groups that have been deeply affected by the Covid 19 pandemic:

The King’s Senior Class of 2020 The participants, coaches, advisors and families of spring programs cut short by closures and cancellations. These include King’s Soccer, CyberKnights Robotics, Golf, Speech and Debate, Orchestra, Tennis, Baseball, Track and Field, DECA, Mock Trial, Living Faith, Musical and KHS Live. Residents and staff of CRISTA Senior Living – our campus neighbors who are at an elevated risk due to the coronavirus and the heroes that are serving and supporting our residents.





Highlights of the parade included:

King's graduation parade

Photo by Pam Cross







Drive by of CRISTA Rehab and Skilled Care to greet and encourage the residents there.

Drive down 190th Ave. past the stadium and around Mike Martin Gym greeting some of your teachers along with spring coaches and advisors.

The stadium lights and scoreboard will be lit in honor of our three honored groups.





Throughout the parade there were signs honoring and recognizing the 105 graduates of the King’s Class of 2020 as well as all the spring programs.











The parade finished with a lap around Cristwood Park to greet and encourage the residents there.











