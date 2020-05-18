Authors are online at Town Hall Seattle events
Monday, May 18, 2020
Authors doing multi city book tours to meet with groups of fans is probably not going to happen for a while.
In the meantime, there are livestream events and podcasts.
Town Hall Seattle has a full schedule this week. Each event has the description, information about the book and the author, and information about how to access the event.
Town Hall Seattle Livestream Event:
Department of Mind-Blowing Theories Tom Gauld with Steve Scher
Monday, May 18
1:00pm at Off-site, Virtual Event
Town Hall Seattle Livestream:
Wow, No Thank You - with Samantha Irby and Angela Garbes
Tuesday, May 19
6:00pm at Off-site, Virtual Event
Town Hall Seattle Livestream:
Tuesday, May 19
#MeToo in the Corporate World - with Sylvia Ann Hewlett and Kennedy Ihezie
Wednesday, May 20
7:30pm at Off-site, Virtual Event
Virtual Event! Alli Frank and Asha Youmans - Tiny Imperfections
Thursday, May 21
7:00pm at Virtual Event
