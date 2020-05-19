Asotin County becomes the 10th county to move to Phase 2
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|10 counties have been approved for Phase 2
Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the variance application for Asotin County to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.
This brings the total to 10 counties.
The variance requests are reviewed by the Secretary of Health, who can approve the plans as submitted, approve with modifications or deny the application.
If circumstances change within the jurisdiction, the variance can be revoked.
The state is still considering additional options to support different regional needs in reopening. Learn more about county variances and the statewide response to COVID-19 at coronavirus.wa.gov.
