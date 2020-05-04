



As If Theatre presents

THE QUARANTINE QUICKIES

A Virtual Short-Play Reading Series

“We had to postpone our production of The Cake, so we knew first-hand how upsetting and disheartening it was to have the creative rug pulled out from under us,” says AITC Managing Director, Amy Gentry.

“So many artists in the area were in the same boat, so we wanted to offer an outlet for writers, actors, and directors to virtually come together and create. The response was tremendous, and we’re thrilled with the outcome.”





Thirteen scripts were submitted, with stories ranging from comedies to fantasy to heartwarming tales. 26 actors and four directors brought the plays to life by rehearsing and recording the readings via Zoom.









Quarantine Quickies contributing playwrights include Suzanne Bailie, John C. Davenport, Gretchen Douma, David Farkas, Amy Gentry, Caitlin Gilman, Carol Gnojewski, Marcus Gorman, Romney Humphrey, Curtis Rawls, Erika Higgins Ross, Jane Ryan, and Julieta Vitullo.



Plays are directed by Cindy Giese French, Sophe Friedman, Amy Gentry, and Christopher Kidder-Mostrom, and are performed by Michael D. Blum, Jana Blumberg, Terry Boyd, Dawn Cornell, Christie Lynn Devoe, Arwen Dewey, Maristela Diaz, Gretchen Douma, Cindy Giese French, William French, Cecelia Frye, Amy Gentry, Jason Gingold, Jalyn Green, Molly Hall, Kerry Jacinto, Jack Lush, Dan Niven, Rebecca O'Neil, Amelia Peacock, Carol Sage-Silverstein, Carrie Schnelker, Seamus Smith, Stephanie Spohrer, Karin Terry, and Paula Wilson.



The short play readings can be



