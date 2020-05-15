86 new cases but no deaths in King county yesterday from COVID-19
Friday, May 15, 2020
As of May 14, 2020 there are 17,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 261 cases in the last 24 hours.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.
United States
- 1,384,930 known cases, an increase of 20,869 New Cases since yesterday
- 83,947 people have died, an increase of 1,701 New Deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
- 17,773 known cases an increase of 261
- 983 deaths, an increase of 8 in 24 hours
King county
- 7307 known cases, an increase of 86
- 514 deaths - none in the previous 24 hours
