86 new cases but no deaths in King county yesterday from COVID-19

Friday, May 15, 2020


As of May 14, 2020 there are 17,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 261 cases in the last 24 hours. 

Visit  the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics, and more.

United States
  • 1,384,930 known cases, an increase of 20,869 New Cases since yesterday
  • 83,947 people have died, an increase of 1,701 New Deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
  • 17,773 known cases an increase of 261
  • 983 deaths, an increase of 8 in 24 hours
King county
  • 7307 known cases, an increase of 86
  • 514 deaths - none in the previous 24 hours



