Cancelled and closed per Public Health recommendations

Because of the latest recommendations from Public Health (see notice from our Councilmember Rod Dembowski), many gatherings are being cancelled.



As we are notified of cancellations and changes, this message will be updated.



Changes to public events





The City of Shoreline is following Public Health’s recommendations and will be closing some facilities and cancelling some events and meetings to limit potential exposure to the virus. For more information, visit shorelinewa.gov/covid

Shoreline Pool - closed Mar 6 until further notice

Spartan Recreation Center - closed Mar 6 until further notice

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center aka Teen Center - closed Mar 6 until further notice

Third Place Commons Breakfast Mar 5

LFP Tree Board meeting Mar 5

Briarcrest Story Swap Mar 6

Friday Afternoon at the Movies - Senior Center Mar 6

Sound Transit drop in session at North City Elementary (re 185th) Mar 6

LFP Passport office - Mar 6, 7, 9

Any activities, meetings, rentals in Shoreline Schools building

CERT training

Stop the Bleed class

ELNA meeting Mar 17





