Cancelled and closed per Public Health recommendations

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Because of the latest recommendations from Public Health (see notice from our Councilmember Rod Dembowski), many gatherings are being cancelled.

As we are notified of cancellations and changes, this message will be updated. 

Changes to public events

  • The City of Shoreline is following Public Health’s recommendations and will be closing some facilities and cancelling some events and meetings to limit potential exposure to the virus. For more information, visit shorelinewa.gov/covid
  • Shoreline Pool - closed Mar 6 until further notice
  • Spartan Recreation Center - closed Mar 6 until further notice
  • Richmond Highlands Recreation Center aka Teen Center - closed Mar 6 until further notice
  • Third Place Commons Breakfast Mar 5
  • LFP Tree Board meeting Mar 5
  • Briarcrest Story Swap Mar 6
  • Friday Afternoon at the Movies - Senior Center Mar 6
  • Sound Transit drop in session at North City Elementary (re 185th) Mar 6
  • LFP Passport office - Mar 6, 7, 9
  • Any activities, meetings, rentals in Shoreline Schools building
  • CERT training
  • Stop the Bleed class
  • ELNA meeting Mar 17


Posted by DKH at 1:01 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  