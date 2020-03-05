Councilmember Rod Dembowski: New recommendations to reduce risk of spread of COVID-19
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Dear Community:
On Wednesday, Public Health – Seattle and King County announced new recommendations aimed at reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19. These are detailed below.
Sadly, they also confirmed 10 new cases and one additional death in King County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 31 — tragically including a total of nine deaths. Another eight cases, including one death, have been confirmed in Snohomish County, bringing the state totals to 10 deaths and 39 confirmed cases.
This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in King County and these measures can potentially impact the spread of the disease. King County understands these actions will have a tremendous impact on the lives of people in our community. Public Health is making these recommendations in consultation with CDC based on the best information we have currently to protect the public’s health.
This outbreak has hit my district hard. Kirkland is the epicenter of the outbreak, the first school closure was in Bothell, and the first occupied quarantine site was established in Shoreline. As a past chair of the Board of Health, I want to emphasize the expertise that our department has, its capability, and my confidence in King County’s approach to responding to this emergency in a science-driven way that respects all communities in King County. No one will be asked to bear an unfair burden, but we are asking everyone to step up and support our collective effort in the spirit of One King County.
As of today, they are now recommending, but not requiring, the following steps:
In addition to the aforementioned new recommendations, public health officials are continuing to stress the same key messages:
As your councilmember, I hope to help you and your family stay informed. During an outbreak, there is a lot of uncertainty and information is changing frequently. This means I will continue to check-in via email, but I hope you will also take a moment to subscribe to Public Health’s email alerts. You can also frequent their blog at www.publichealthinsider.com. And you can join the effort to protect our community by sharing this information with family and friends on social media.
We all need to do our part to respond to this public health emergency. I ask that as King County mobilizes its response, that we come together to support our science-based, best practices as recommended by our public health professionals. Please also join me in thanking and supporting our first responders and front-line workers, including Firefighters/EMTs, police officers, nurses, health care workers, custodians, detention guards, and others who are bravely carrying out critical public service functions during this time.
If you have questions, please contact our hotline at 206-477-3977 (8am - 7pm).
Sincerely,
Rod
Rod Dembowski, Councilmember
King County Council, District 1
206.477.1001
rod.dembowski@kingcounty.gov
