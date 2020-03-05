City of Shoreline: Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update – March 5, 2020









Those at higher risk include people over the age of 60; anyone with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; people who have weakened immune systems; and people who are pregnant. Read the full list of Public Health - Seattle and King County's recommendations. The City is following Public Health's recommendations and will be closing some facilities and cancelling some events and meetings to limit potential exposure to the virus. For more information, visit shorelinewa.gov/covid

Local Declaration of Public Health Emergency



The City Manager has signed a

The City Manager has signed a Local Declaration of Public Health Emergency. This emergency declaration is not a cause for alarm. It is a formal step in a process that facilitates coordination with other agencies including the State Department of Health and Public Health – Seattle and King County and grants the city access to additional resources if needed.

Shoreline Facilities:



The following facilities will be closed until further notice, including all programs and rentals, beginning Friday, March 6:

Shoreline Pool

Spartan Recreation Center

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

The City will follow its



Registration for summer camps will still begin March 10, 8:00am. Registration can be done online or over the phone. Call 206-801-2600 to register over the phone. There will be no in-person registration.



Registration for summer camps will still begin March 10, 8:00am. Registration can be done online or over the phone. Call 206-801-2600 to register over the phone. There will be no in-person registration.

City Hall will remain open. However, City staff who are able to telecommute will do so. Our frontline staff will be practicing social distancing. If you come to City Hall, expect staff to keep their distance. No offense, it just makes sense.



City Events and Meetings:



City sponsored events and meetings, except those noted below, are cancelled through March 27.







Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2020 will be held as scheduled.

City Council meetings will be held as scheduled. However, the City will continue to assess the situation and will notify you if this changes.

The City will follow the guidance of Public Health - Seattle and King County in evaluating whether to extend cancellations beyond March 27.



