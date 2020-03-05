Reminder: Innis Arden Rummage Sale Saturday and Sunday - treasures await
Thursday, March 5, 2020
|Photo by Judy Allen
84 vintage valentine cards from 30's and 40's in the collectables section
The Innis Arden rummage sale opens Saturday morning at 9am and then on Sunday at noon.
|Photo by Judy Allen
Glass bowl by artist James Nowak is 10 inches in diameter - and weighs 10 pounds. Look for it and other pieces in the Collectables and Boutique section.
Fabulous prices!
|Photo by Judy Allen
Boutique clothing and accessories. Shopping FUN!.
Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline 98177
Saturday, March 7, 9:00am - 4:00pm
Sunday, March 8, 12:00pm - 4:00pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment