Reminder: Innis Arden Rummage Sale Saturday and Sunday - treasures await

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Photo by Judy Allen

84 vintage valentine cards from 30's and 40's in the collectables section


The Innis Arden rummage sale opens Saturday morning at 9am and then on Sunday at noon.

Photo by Judy Allen

Glass bowl by artist James Nowak is 10 inches in diameter - and weighs 10 pounds. Look for it and other pieces in the Collectables and Boutique section. 

Fabulous prices!

Photo by Judy Allen


Boutique clothing and accessories.  Shopping FUN!.


Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th, Shoreline 98177

Saturday, March 7, 9:00am - 4:00pm
Sunday, March 8, 12:00pm - 4:00pm



