Metro has new disinfectant protocols for busses

Metro worker sanitizing a bus

Photo courtesy Metro Transit

As of Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, all passengers and operators are boarding fully disinfected buses across King County Metro’s system.





This practice will continue for the foreseeable future as part of Metro’s ongoing efforts to support the health and safety of passengers, employees, and community members.



Amid a quickly-evolving situation, Metro’s fast response to novel coronavirus has been at the direction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and in close coordination with Public Health – Seattle and King County.









Metro crews are now cleaning every bus every night using 21 newly acquired backpack sprayers distributed evenly across its seven bases.