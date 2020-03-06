Puget Sound Senior Baseball League announces 2020 tryout dates
Friday, March 6, 2020
The non-profit Puget Sound Senior Baseball League (PSSBL), one of the largest amateur adult baseball leagues in the U.S., will have open tryouts for all baseball players, age 18 and over, during the course of four weekends in March. The PSSBL is comprised of 1,100 players forming 70 teams in 10 different divisions.
The divisions are organized based on age and skill level, ranging from advanced to recreational. Formed in 1989, this year marks the PSSBL’s 32nd season of operation.
The 2020 tryouts will be held at Russell Road Park in Kent on Sunday, March 8th, Sunday, March 15th at Interlake High School in Bellevue, Saturday, March 21st at Russell Road Park, and Sunday, March 29th at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. Tryouts are free to attend.
For more information including start times and online registration, tryout players and all interested parties are encouraged to view the PSSBL website or call 425-644-1901.
There are a number of ex-minor leaguers and college players in the PSSBL, but there’s also plenty of room in recreational divisions for players who haven’t picked up a baseball since Little League.
The PSSBL is well known for donating money, materials, and labor to youth and school baseball organizations around the Sound as well as other charities. This season we are assisting Pacwest Little League, Thomas Jefferson High School, Bellevue College, Seattle U. Baseball and the Wounded Warriors Project.
