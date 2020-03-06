Third Place Commons COVID-19 update

In light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 in King County and beyond, we have received a number of questions about our programs and whether Third Place Commons would remain open.





We want to share with you an update about how Third Place Commons is responding and what you can expect in the weeks to come.

Redoubling strength and frequency of cleaning efforts and using virus-killing cleaning products;

Installing hand-sanitizer stations around the mall;

Temporarily removing all toys from the play area to disinfect and minimize the potential for spread of the virus.





Refrain from shaking hands, hugging, or other physical contact with others in the Commons.

Wash your hands often and well with soap and water – for at least 20 seconds (Sing the “ABC Song” once through), and be sure to clean fingernails and cuticles, between fingers, and wrists.

When soap and water is not immediately available, use the hand sanitizer stations or your own alcohol based sanitizers.

Avoid touching your face.

If you are in an especially vulnerable population (over 60, underlying health conditions, immunosuppressed, or pregnant), please respect the recommendations of the public authorities and consider staying home.

If you are sick, stay home.