2019-20 WIAA Media Person of the Year: Clark Norton

State wrestling tournament 2020

Clark Norton (left) and Derek Norton

Photo by Maren Norton

Clark Norton 2019-20 WIAA Media Person of the Year

Officer said "Clark always writes detailed reports. He includes individual match results as well as team tournament finishes. He covers both middle school and high school wrestling in the Shoreline area which helps publicize the sport of wrestling and gives recognition to our teams and athletes."

"Congratulations for this well-deserved recognition!"

Clark Norton, sports reporter for the Shoreline Area News, has been named the 2019-20 WIAA Media Person of the Year.Clark has covered wrestling at Shoreline secondary schools since 2012 and is or has been a wrestling coach at Shorewood HS, Einstein MS, and Kellogg MS.He was nominated for the award by Bryan Officer, Shorecrest and Kellogg head wrestling coach.We at the Shoreline Area News are delighted to have his interesting match accounts, which bring the team aspect of the sport to the fore.