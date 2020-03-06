Libraries are open but KUOW program cancelled

Friday, March 6, 2020

Richmond Beach Library
Photo by Steven H Robinson
Due to the coronavirus, many local governments are urging people not to go to public gatherings.

As of Thursday, March 5, the King County Library System has NOT decided to close any branches, and so the Lake Forest Park, Richmond Beach, and Shoreline Libraries will continue to offer planned programs if the presenters are still available.

However, KUOW has made the decision to cancel its upcoming talks, and so Getting Out of Our Corners: Seeking Dialogue in an Age of Tribalism scheduled for March 10 at the Richmond Beach Library has been cancelled.



