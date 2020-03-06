Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center to close from March 6 - 16
Friday, March 6, 2020
|Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Photo courtesy Senior Center
On March 5, 2020 the City of Shoreline issued a Local Declaration of Public Health Emergency for our city.
Do not be alarmed by this declaration. It is a formal step in a process that facilitates coordination with other agencies including Seattle and King County, the State Department of Health and Public Health and grants the city access to additional resources if needed. (City of Shoreline)
With the declaration, the city chose to close Spartan Recreation Center, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center and Shoreline pool.
The closure of facilities emphasizes ‘social distancing’, reducing opportunities for the virus to spread. NO one has tested positive for the COVID-19 Corona Virus at Shoreline-LFP Senior Center nor in our city.
We are choosing to support the city’s efforts to reduce large group gatherings and have chosen to close the senior center from Friday, March 6 to Monday, March 16, 2020. This time will provide us the opportunity to complete deep cleaning throughout the center.
All appointments for services such as Bastyr Naturopathic Medicine, Mental Health Counseling and Social Work Counseling will be rescheduled.
We ask that you not flood our telephone system with daily phone calls to inquire as to whether or not we are open and please, do not drive to the center to verify if we have opened.
Staff will be very busy performing the assigned tasks to prepare for the re-opening and need to remain focused.
Classes in the Wellness Studio are cancelled as well until the 16th. On March 14th, we will begin posting on our website , our Facebook page and in Shoreline Area News, if there is a change to our opening date, March 16th.
Our telephone answering service will also provide any date changes. Once we reopen, all services will return to normal, including the Community Dining Program.
We ask that you observe your elderly neighbors and take a moment to check to see if they need groceries or prescriptions picked up at the local stores or if they need a ride to a pre-virus, scheduled medical appointment. They may also need a ride to dialysis or cancer treatments.
Thank you for your cooperation in these matters. We look forward to seeing each of you soon!
Theresa LaCroix, Director
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center
0 comments:
Post a Comment