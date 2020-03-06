Lake Forest Park council meetings will happen as planned

Friday, March 6, 2020

Update on City Meetings – Week of March 9

Lake Forest Park currently anticipates holding City Council meetings the week of March 9.

The LFP Planning Commission meeting Mar 12 will take place.

General advice:
  • We urge anyone who is sick to not attend.
  • We encourage those who are at higher risk for Coronavirus (COVID-19) to not attend.
  • If you do choose to attend, as much as possible, please give each other more physical space, so that you are not in close contact with each other.
  • Maintain good healthy habits, such as frequent hand washing.
Other Options for Lake Forest Park:

There will be no Shoreline City Council meeting March 9 because Councilmembers will be attending the National League of Cities Conference in Washington DC. The next Council meeting will be Monday March 16, 2020.



