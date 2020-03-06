Lake Forest Park council meetings will happen as planned
Friday, March 6, 2020
Update on City Meetings – Week of March 9
Lake Forest Park currently anticipates holding City Council meetings the week of March 9.
The LFP Planning Commission meeting Mar 12 will take place.
General advice:
- We urge anyone who is sick to not attend.
- We encourage those who are at higher risk for Coronavirus (COVID-19) to not attend.
- If you do choose to attend, as much as possible, please give each other more physical space, so that you are not in close contact with each other.
- Maintain good healthy habits, such as frequent hand washing.
- Watch the City Council meeting on CenturyLink cable channel 8030 or Comcast cable channel 21
- Watch the City Council meeting online
- Submit public comment to Council via email
There will be no Shoreline City Council meeting March 9 because Councilmembers will be attending the National League of Cities Conference in Washington DC. The next Council meeting will be Monday March 16, 2020.
