Lake Forest Park council meetings will happen as planned

Update on City Meetings – Week of March 9





The LFP Planning Commission meeting Mar 12 will take place.







We urge anyone who is sick to not attend.

We encourage those who are at higher risk for Coronavirus (COVID-19) to not attend.

If you do choose to attend, as much as possible, please give each other more physical space, so that you are not in close contact with each other.

Maintain good healthy habits, such as frequent hand washing. Other Options for Lake Forest Park:

Watch the City Council meeting on CenturyLink cable channel 8030 or Comcast cable channel 21

Watch the City Council meeting online

Submit public comment to Council via email General advice:





There will be no Shoreline City Council meeting March 9 because Councilmembers will be attending the National League of Cities Conference in Washington DC. The next Council meeting will be Monday March 16, 2020.













Lake Forest Park currently anticipates holding City Council meetings the week of March 9.