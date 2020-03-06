AG Bob Ferguson statement on COVID-19 scams
Friday, March 6, 2020
Attorney General Bob Ferguson offers the following statement warning consumers about possible scams preying on COVID-19 fears:
“Scammers often prey on fear. As the COVID-19 outbreak and response continue, Washingtonians may see people advertising products or services they claim treat or cure the disease.
"There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 at this time. Any claims that a product or service can cure, kill, or destroy COVID-19 are probably false, and should be reported to our office.”
Information on filing a complaint is available here
