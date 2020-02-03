Friday Afternoon at the Movies coming up: Friday, February 7
Monday, February 3, 2020
Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center and Scarecrow Video’s Silver Cinema Project partner to show some of the most beloved classics for all to enjoy again and again.
This month Modern Times (1936, 87 minutes)
Charlie Chaplin's timeless tramp character struggles to live in modern industrial society with the help of a young homeless woman.
In the Bridge Room at 1pm. There is a suggested donation of $2.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, 206-365-1536. Such a nice way to spend a Friday afternoon with your sweetie or friends! Come, enjoy!
Modern Times is a 1936 American comedy film written and directed by Charlie Chaplin in which his iconic Little Tramp character struggles to survive in the modern, industrialized world.
The film is a comment on the desperate employment and financial conditions many people faced during the Great Depression — conditions created, in Chaplin's view, by the efficiencies of modern industrialization.
The movie stars Chaplin, Paulette Goddard, Henry Bergman, Tiny Sandford and Chester Conklin. It is notable for being the last time that Chaplin portrayed the iconic Little Tramp character. --Wikipedia
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE #1, 206-365-1536. Such a nice way to spend a Friday afternoon with your sweetie or friends! Come, enjoy!
0 comments:
Post a Comment