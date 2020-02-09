Epic tale of Hawai'i comes to Bothell
Sunday, February 9, 2020
“We are excited to share the songs and dances that were passed on to us from generations before”, says Kumu (Director/teacher) Kawika Alfiche.
This prolific production will embark on a provocative journey to unveil history and stories of Hawai’i through hula, where the haunting chants, powerful dances, and lingering melodies will evoke the stories of prophecy, tragedy, and ultimately, the renewal of a culture once suppressed.
Viewers will bear witness to unspoken ways of old and stunning imagery as the performers engage in ceremony and recount the ruling forces of Hawaiian lands and skies and unmask the misconceptions that threaten the integrity of hula and Hawaiian Culture itself.
With conviction and potent visual storytelling, Ka Wā Hula is bound to captivate.
Kawika Keikiali’i Alfiche has been teaching hula and educating the general public about Hawaiian culture for more than 25 years. Kawika has been a long-time advocate of the Hawaiian culture and is the Kumu (teacher) for Hālau Hula (hula school), Hālau o Keikiali’i and Director of the Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center. Kawika is also a singer songwriter with four cds and four dvds released
Tickets are $42 for adult, $35 for seniors (62 & up) and military (with ID) and $15 for youth (17 & under)
