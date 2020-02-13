"13th" film viewing and discussion at Dale Turner Y Saturday

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Still from documentary 13th

13th - Film Viewing and Discussion

Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00am - 2:00pm 

Viewing and community discussion of the acclaimed film by Ava Duvernay The 13th.

The film is an exploration of the history of racial inequity in the united states, focusing on the fact that our nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with African Americans.

Light refreshments and a community discussion following the film.

The Dale Turner Y is located at 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133 in the south Echo Lake complex.




