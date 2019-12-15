Photos: Three little birds
Sunday, December 15, 2019
|One little robin
Photo by Mary Igl
Rise up this mornin,
Smiled with the risin sun,
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singin sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true,
|Two little robins
Photo by Mary Igl
Sayin, this is my message to you-ou-ou:
Singin: don't worry about a thing, worry about a thing, oh!
Every little thing gonna be all right. don't worry!
Singin: don't worry about a thing - I won't worry!
Cause every little thing gonna be all right.
--Connie Talbot
|Three little robins
Photo by Mary Igl
