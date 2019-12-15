Photos: Three little birds

Sunday, December 15, 2019

One little robin
Photo by Mary Igl


Rise up this mornin,
Smiled with the risin sun,
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singin sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true,


Two little robins
Photo by Mary Igl


Sayin, this is my message to you-ou-ou:
Singin: don't worry about a thing, worry about a thing, oh!
Every little thing gonna be all right. don't worry!
Singin: don't worry about a thing - I won't worry!
Cause every little thing gonna be all right.

--Connie Talbot

Three little robins
Photo by Mary Igl




Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  