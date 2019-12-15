Fatality collision on N 175th under I-5

Photo by Leslie

A three vehicle fatality collision on N 175 directly under I-5 in Shoreline was called in at 5:11pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019.Shoreline Fire responded and found a male driver died at the scene. His female passenger, who is in her early 40s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.Another driver was transported for precautionary reasons.King County Sheriff's Office responded and called in MARR.The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) Unit is responsible for responding to all fatal and critical injury collisions in our jurisdiction.According to a driver at the scene the vehicles were a Red Mustang, some kind of Dodge Ram Conversion Van and a 3rd vehicle small SUV or sedan (dark grey or silver?)