Criminal Squirrel Orchestra to perform holiday show at Aurora Borealis Dec 21

Sunday, December 15, 2019


Looking for holiday season family fun? 

The CRIMINAL SQUIRREL ORCHESTRA is performing its "Holiday Show" at Aurora Borealis, at 167th and Aurora, on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Their show is ALL AGES as is their material. They will play three sets, starting at 7:30pm to accommodate families.

It will be held in the club area downstairs. No cover but you can reserve a table here.

Criminal Squirrel Orchestra

At 10pm, the venue becomes 21+ and those under 21 have to leave, giving the adults a chance to rock out without embarrassing their children.

The show is the same and includes a fan favorite "I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas".

We are a band that plays mostly original material, and the covers we play are NOT done in the style of the original recording. 
(We believe that if people want to hear the original recording they can play it at home. We like to think we're giving people a reason to leave their homes.

The music is very dance-able, with an emphasis on fun. 
No one leave our shows wondering how many years of therapy it took to exorcise our demons. The songs are fun, mostly up-tempo, with great vocals! 

The lineup includes:
  • Dexter Carlson aka "Pinball Jones" : Guitar and lead vocals, and principle songwriter
  • Ray Krome aka "Woody The Hoarder" : Bass and vocals
  • Jeff Carolus aka "Lefty:" : Lead Guitar and vocals
  • Keith Lyons aka "Tickles" : Drums, COWBELL and vocals

There will be an UGLY SWEATER CONTEST, with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.




