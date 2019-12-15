Movie night at American Legion Post 227
Sunday, December 15, 2019
|Attendees vote on which os 12 choices they want to see
Photo by Jerry Pickard
On Friday evening, December 13, 2019 American Legion Post 227 hosted a free movie night for members and guests.
Attendees were given a selection of twelve movies to choose from. When the vote was over, "Aviator," a movie about Howard Hughes, was chosen.
|Members had a table of snacks, as well as
a popcorn machine.
Photo by Jerry Pickard
Free snacks, popcorn, pop, coffee and tea were provided by the post.
The popcorn machine was kept busy until everyone had their fill.
As the movie started there were twelve attendees and two more arrived after the movie had started. The movie was two and a half hours long. Commander Fischer suggested a shorter movie next time, possibly a comedy. A fun time was had by all!
