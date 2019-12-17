Photo: The otter's dinner

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

This is a Ronald Bog otter, calming enjoying his / her dinner in spite of the camera held by Otter Whisperer Martin DeGrazia.

The otters and cormorants at Echo Lake appreciate the state of Washington for stocking the lake with trout but they don't stock Ronald Bog. 

However, there's enough fish to keep the otters happy.



Ann Bates December 17, 2019 at 10:28 AM  

Thank you for your informative and darling pictures and explanations of otters in our midst.

