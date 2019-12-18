Soccer: Shorewood Girls team wins academic award at WIAA 3A State Championship

Shorewood Girls Soccer - scholar athletes

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools





Pictured, Back row, from left:

J.V. Coach Leslie Cox, Alana Walton, Olivia Pritikin, Jadyn Smith, Grace Kamila, Mercy Haub, Morgan Manalili, Varsity Coach Dan Faires

Front row, from left:

Teagan Aw, Elie Goett, Hannah Alexander, Jill Anneberg, Lilia Pate, Katherine Grutz

Not pictured:

A.D. Joann Fukuma, Heather Campbell, Shea Mertel, Rachel Shoop, Alexa Cominos, Kaitlyn Manalili, Gilana Wollman, Sarah Sanderson, Jazmin Coleman, Kayla VandenDyssel, Cary Tanaka, Riley Walton





~~~~~~~~~









Not the champions trophy they were hoping for, but nonetheless the 2019 Academic State Champions - a wonderful surprise, and a proud achievement as true scholar-athletes.





Representing Wesco 3A, Shorewood’s Varsity team finished the season 6th in the league, with a record of 9-5-0, qualified for District 1 playoffs, but did not make the State tournament this year.





Shorewood’s JV team finished the season 4th in the table, with a respectable record of 8-4-1.







Shorewood High School’s Girls Soccer team won a trophy in Sparks Stadium at the WIAA State Tournament on November 23, 2019.