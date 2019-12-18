Soccer: Shorewood Girls team wins academic award at WIAA 3A State Championship
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
|Shorewood Girls Soccer - scholar athletes
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Pictured, Back row, from left:
J.V. Coach Leslie Cox, Alana Walton, Olivia Pritikin, Jadyn Smith, Grace Kamila, Mercy Haub, Morgan Manalili, Varsity Coach Dan Faires
Front row, from left:
Teagan Aw, Elie Goett, Hannah Alexander, Jill Anneberg, Lilia Pate, Katherine Grutz
Not pictured:
A.D. Joann Fukuma, Heather Campbell, Shea Mertel, Rachel Shoop, Alexa Cominos, Kaitlyn Manalili, Gilana Wollman, Sarah Sanderson, Jazmin Coleman, Kayla VandenDyssel, Cary Tanaka, Riley Walton
Not the champions trophy they were hoping for, but nonetheless the 2019 Academic State Champions - a wonderful surprise, and a proud achievement as true scholar-athletes.
Representing Wesco 3A, Shorewood’s Varsity team finished the season 6th in the league, with a record of 9-5-0, qualified for District 1 playoffs, but did not make the State tournament this year.
Shorewood’s JV team finished the season 4th in the table, with a respectable record of 8-4-1.
