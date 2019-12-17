February 29th Leap Day Dinner Fundraiser for Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation

The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) invites you to a Leap Day Dinner Fundraiser at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club on Saturday, February 29, 2020.









Fundraising activities will include a live auction and raffle. This year’s theme is It’s Not Easy Being Green in keeping with LFPSF’s promotion of sustainable green development.

Proceeds from the event will help LFPSF continue to support these important environmental advocacy initiatives:

Mobilizing the community and legal defenses to defend against threats to community environmental standards,

Fostering public awareness and involvement of potential development plans for Lake Forest Park Town Center and the environment and quality of life,

Recruiting and managing volunteers to remove invasive plants from area parks, plant native species, and repair streamside habitat,

Conducting research to restore Kokanee salmon to our streams,

Salmon in the Schools- a program to rear salmon in elementary schools that includes a visit by a Native American storyteller on salmon release day.

Tickets for the salmon dinner and auction will go on sale in early January. Save the date, February 29th, for a fun and informative community event with dinner, dessert, wine, raffle and auction and some surprises too!

LFPSF is seeking sponsors and auction donors. If you would like more information, please contact info@lfpsf.org or 206-361-7076.





The featured guest speaker, Lori Mason Curran of Vulcan Real Estate, will present “Making the Case: Sustainable Design and Green Infrastructure.”