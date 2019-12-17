A holly, jolly evening Thursday for the Edmonds Art Walk
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
|Tuesday Sands is the featured artist of the month
showing at Kelnero
Join us for a holly, jolly Art Walk Edmonds this Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm and revel in the artful atmosphere while you find unique gifts for every art lover on your list.
One of a kind gifts of art can be found at Art Walk stops throughout the town.
Nicola Davies' elegant, imaginative grapevine wreaths at Windermere Real Estate (210 5th Ave S) are the perfect finishing touch for your holiday decor.
There will be plenty to choose from at Edmonds Bookshop (111 5th Ave S), where booksellers turned artists Jane Lopez-Santillana (knitwear), Elaine Mattson (Edmonds and holiday cards) and Michelle Bear (paintings and collages) will have their creations on display.
Cole Gallery (107 5th Ave S) and Gallery North (401 Main St) will also be showcasing new paintings and sculptures and more from a variety of artists - some perfectly sized to fit under the tree!
Don't forget to stop in at Kelnero (545 Main St) for a cocktail and to see this month's Featured Art Show. Tuesday Sands is a mixed media artist from the Pacific Northwest working in photography, salvaged wood, paint, encaustics, collage, metal, and more.
We'd like to give a very AWEsome welcome to new Art Walk stops this month: Bay Equity Home Loans (111 Main St) will be featuring paintings and wood carvings (masks) inspired by Pacific Northwest Formline Design by Dave Horsley.
Kenmore artist Staci Thompson Adman’s paintings will be showcased at Crow (114 4th Ave N).
Do you remember the story about the lovely mural by Geraldine Noble that was uncovered while Crow was going through renovations? Come see a panel of it at Rebekah's Boutique (404 Main St).
Music, read-a-louds, floral art, pottery, photography, painting....you can find it all in downtown Edmonds this Thursday night!
Download the map, and plan to come celebrate the season at Art Walk Edmonds.
Art Walk Edmonds is FREE community event held monthly throughout the year, rain or shine. Every Third Thursday from 5 to 8pm galleries, merchants, neighbors and friends join in celebrating the arts and cultivating local vitality by hosting local artists, demos, food and music.
