Dealing with a dementia diagnosis: Transitions and how to cope - Wednesday at Callahan House
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Our Life Enrichment Director and art therapist Jael Weinberg, MA, LMHCA is hosting a free, 3-part seminar series to help provide you with important tools and support.
This series can assist you in figuring out what steps you need to take in order to cultivate the best quality of life for yourself and your loved one.
Come join us on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6 - 7:30pm
Aegis Living Callahan House 15100 1st Ave NE Shoreline 98155
Please RSVP 206-417-9747.
