Live and Local: Saturday, December 21, 2019

This Saturday, December 21, 2019 here's what's happening:









Red House at Grinders





GRINDERS



- 8-10:30pm - $10 cover

Reservations highly recommended: call 206-542-0627.



19811 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133



The big news is that Jimmy Holden won! We were also honored to be invited to perform at the Awards Event in Everett, WA. What a great day, playing for our peers and then watching James "Jimmy" Holden receive his award. Thank you to everyone who nominated us and voted for Jimmy.











The music of Tupelo celebrates the iconic sound of the 1970s Southern California rock and country rock scene ..... think the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Linda Ronstadt just to name a few. An evening with Tupelo includes both originals and classic covers that evoke the spirit of that golden era.

The band is based in Seattle, WA and has released two original CDs to date; Leaving Paradise and The Loneliest Ride



North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection.









Jazz Misfits at sea





THIRD PLACE COMMONS



- FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm



Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of



Performing everything from swing and Latin to the Beatles and Brahms, this 6-piece horn band plays only the jazziest tunes, but always served with a twist!

AURORA BOREALIS



Brittany Collins acoustic set - 6:30pm

Brittany Collins plays soulful, energetic Americana sure to get you humming along and tapping your foot!





Criminal Squirrel Orchestra - 7:30pm - no cover in the club area downstairs





Our 2nd annual Ugly Holiday Sweater contest! Real prizes, real fun, great music, food and drink.











The Borealis has events almost every night - sports, trivia, benefits, reunions, comedy, music.











DARRELL'S TAVERN







. 206-542-6688.



Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar. Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.





EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE



- $7 cover - 8 - 10pm



17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155

“Billy Stapleton’s Powerhouse” is a band made up of four top-notch NW musicians. 5 String Fretless Bassist and singer, Don Wilhelm, was Paul Allen’s touring bassist for 9 years and played all over the world. You may have seen him perform with the Daily Flash as well. No one plays bass or sings like Don.

On Drums, “The Kingsmen’s touring drummer and vocalist Steve Peterson, is simply one of the best you’ll ever see. Steve plays the perfect groove every single time. On Lead vocals, the hardest working gal in show business, Annie Eastwood. Annie is the Songbird of the Northwest. She plays in multiple bands as do the other members but really gets to let loose with a different material in Powerhouse. North West Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist, Billy Stapleton, rounds out the quartet. A versatile player that plays with “The Mark Dufresne Band,” “Little Bill and the Bluenotes” and does duets with Annie Eastwood. A multi-award winner on Lead and Slide Guitar, Billy always gives you 110%. The band has been together for almost two years an is constantly adding new material. They play a wide range of styles, Blues Rock, Blues, Jazz, Latin, Ballads and Instrumentals. Their flights of improvisation thrown into the mix making them a favorite at the Monkey.

