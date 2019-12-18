Chocolate dipped potato chips and food as gifts at Central Market
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
This week's line up starts with chocolate dipped potato chips. Thursday and Friday's dishes come with recipes - just click the link.
The rest of the week is aimed at the holidays.
Monday and Tuesday are particularly interesting with selections of foods suitable as gifts. Perfect for people you don't know well or don't know what to buy for.
DEC. 18-24, 2019
Here’s the lineup for demonstrations at the Culinary Resource Center. The kiosk (in Produce) is staffed 10am - 6:30pm six days a week (9am - 5:30pm Sundays) with occasional sampling from noon to 4:30pm.
Wed, December 18 Chocolate‑Dipped Potato Chips
Thur, December 19 Roasted Leg of Lamb with Pomegranate Glaze
Fri, December 20 Pear‑Cranberry Yogurt Pie
Sat, December 21 Specialty Meats and Cheeses Fresh from our Deli
Sun, December 22 Our Favorite Holiday Treats from our Bakery
Mon, December 23 Sample Our “Food as Gifts” Selections
Tues, December 24 Sample Our “Food as Gifts” Selections
