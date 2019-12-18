Chocolate dipped potato chips and food as gifts at Central Market

Wednesday, December 18, 2019


Central Market on the upper level of Shoreline Place, off Westminster Way, has a culinary resource center at the back of the produce section, where they have samples of recipes you can try that are made with food from the store.

This week's line up starts with chocolate dipped potato chips. Thursday and Friday's dishes come with recipes - just click the link.

The rest of the week is aimed at the holidays.

Monday and Tuesday are particularly interesting with selections of foods suitable as gifts. Perfect for people you don't know well or don't know what to buy for.

DEC. 18-24, 2019

Here’s the lineup for demonstrations at the Culinary Resource Center. The kiosk (in Produce) is staffed 10am - 6:30pm six days a week (9am - 5:30pm Sundays) with occasional sampling from noon to 4:30pm.

Wed, December 18  Chocolate‑Dipped Potato Chips
Thur, December 19 Roasted Leg of Lamb with Pomegranate Glaze
Fri, December 20   Pear‑Cranberry Yogurt Pie
Sat, December 21   Specialty Meats and Cheeses Fresh from our Deli
Sun, December 22  Our Favorite Holiday Treats from our Bakery
Mon, December 23 Sample Our “Food as Gifts” Selections
Tues, December 24 Sample Our “Food as Gifts” Selections



