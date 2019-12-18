Rob Oxford: How sweet it is at the Sweet Pearl Bakery

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Nichole Stowers and the Sweet Pearl Bakery


By Rob Oxford

Who doesn’t love fresh-baked goods during the holidays or anytime for that matter?

I have several favorites myself. Among them shortbread cookies, haystack cookies using chocolate AND butterscotch, Nanaimo bars, Almond Joy cookies and pies of any kind, except pumpkin and mincemeat. Especially considering there is absolutely no “meat” in a mincemeat pie.

I also have a soft spot for cupcakes and fresh breads. Olive loaf, Sourdough, it doesn’t matter, as long as each is accompanied by real butter which I can then spread.

My mother-in-law, who is retired, bakes enough goodies during the holidays to feed a platoon. She also prepares the most delicious holiday meals for which my taste buds and waistline are most grateful.

Disguised as an espresso stand, Sweet Pearl is located
in the 4-Corners Business District
Photo by Rob Oxford

For some, baking is a passion. For a fortunate few, that passion can become a successful business.

Several months ago, as I drove down to Richmond Beach in search of my morning coffee, I discovered a tiny bakery not necessarily visible to those who randomly pass by, but a favorite to many locals in the area.

Disguised as an espresso stand, the Sweet Pearl Bakery has been churning out delicious baked goods for just over a year, and six days a week its owner and lone employee Nichole Stowers cheerfully greets every customer with a smile.

Menu board at Sweet Pearl
Photo by Rob Oxford
As I approached the walkup window, the first thing I noticed was the certificate prominently displayed in the window signifying the establishment had received a Food Safety Rating from King County of “Excellent”. You can’t possibly get any better than excellent.

Having run a commercial bakery prior to opening Sweet Pearl, Nichole's desire to open a storefront landed her at 641 NW Richmond Beach Rd where she specializes in delicious baked goods for all occasions.

Using only the finest ingredients like locally sourced Shepherds Grain, a premium pastry flour grown in the Northwest, one bite of a fresh-from-the-oven molasses cookie is all the proof you need that homemade beats store bought every time.

She also serves Caffe Appassionato coffee which is freshly roasted in the Magnolia area of Seattle.

In other words, if buying local is as important to you as it is to me, Sweet Pearl Bakery has you covered.

Nichole is available to cater your special event and is happy to design a beautiful wedding cake based on your personal specifications.

Available until Christmas
Photo courtesy Sweet Pearl

Currently accepting holiday orders, Sweet Pearl is offering Baker’s Dozen cookie boxes decorated with festive Christmas Trees, Rudolph and his red nose or a beautiful poinsettia. Gluten free options are always available by special order. 

Whether you pretend to have spent all afternoon in the kitchen preparing these delicious holiday treats yourself or choose to give credit where credit is due, a plate of Sweet Pearl Bakery cupcakes or cookies at your holiday gathering is sure to impress those in attendance. 
If you decide on the former, before your guests arrive, dab a little flower on the end of your nose for effect.

Like Sweet Pearl Bakery on Facebook or find them on the web.

Before concluding our interview, I had one final question for Nichole to which she replied, “the only Fruitcake Sweet Pearl Bakery has served since our opening is you Rob”. Well played Nichole, well played.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!



