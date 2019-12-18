Buy a toy for a child in need through Tim's Sharing Tree in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

LFP Rotary President Robin Roat with
this year's Tim's Sharing Tree
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

The tree is accepting unwrapped gifts until Friday, December 20. 2019.

Helpline and the Center for Human Services appreciates your generosity.

The Lake Forest Park Rotary Club's Tim's Sharing Tree is in the lower lobby of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

This is an annual tradition that brings holiday cheer to many homeless and unfortunate youth in our area.

Tim's Sharing Tree is simple.

Stop by the tree and pick a gift idea with the name, age, and interests of a child or teen, purchase a gift for them and bring the new unwrapped gift back to the tree where a Rotary Volunteer will make sure it is delivered.



