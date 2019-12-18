Make sure your house numbers are visible

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

In an emergency, every second counts. Be sure that emergency services, police, fire, medic, ambulance, and crime watch volunteers can read your house numbers.

This becomes even more crucial as the daylight hours decrease.

If emergency services cannot find your house number easily, it could slow response time.

In Lake Forest Park, the Municipal Code requires the owner, renter or occupant of an addressed building to maintain the address in a conspicuous place over or near the principal entrances.

The best numbers are:
  • Visible on the house and from the street.
  • Constructed using contrasting colors to distinguish the background and the numbers.
  • At least three inches tall.
  • Visible at night.


