Photo: Christmas decor - Santa and reindeer

Photo by Seattle Poppy





If you want to see Christmas lights, just go out and drive around. I've never seen so many displays. It seems like half of every block is dripping with lights. Many many yards have lights on every branch of every tree. The houses are strung with lights. I saw one this weekend that had strings of light a foot wide all along the front of the house. It looked like rows of frosting on Sweet Pearl cupcakes.





DKH













This scene is on 8th NE just north of NE 160th.