Photo: Christmas decor - Santa and reindeer

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Photo by Seattle Poppy

This scene is on 8th NE just north of NE 160th.

If you want to see Christmas lights, just go out and drive around. I've never seen so many displays. It seems like half of every block is dripping with lights. Many many yards have lights on every branch of every tree. The houses are strung with lights. I saw one this weekend that had strings of light a foot wide all along the front of the house. It looked like rows of frosting on Sweet Pearl cupcakes.

DKH



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  