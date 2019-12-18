Have an evening out - Babysitting Nights at Shorecrest High School

Wednesday, December 18, 2019



The Shorecrest Senior Class will be hosting Babysitting Nights, one Thursday each month!

It is from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Shorecrest Commons (the cafeteria in the main building) at Shorecrest High School 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.

We will have board games, arts and crafts, homework help, etc. We will provide snacks, but make sure your child has dinner outside of the babysitting night. 

It is $20 per child, ages 3 and up. Please RSVP by contacting nicolen3062@gmail.com.

The first session is this Thursday, December 19, 2019. It will be offered once a month on these Thursdays:

January 23
February 13
March 19
April 2
May 28




