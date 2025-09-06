Share your ideas about a Shoreline Pool

By Diane Hettrick





Unlike the previous Shoreline pool proposal, the city of Shoreline is doing extensive outreach to every person and group who could possibly be interested in having and using a local pool.





The webpage has information about the process to collect information, a timeline. and most importantly, a survey where you can share your thoughts.





An advisory committee will be formed and you can put your name forward to be included.





All the ideas and planning will go before the city council in March of 2026 and the city council will have until summer of 2026 to decide whether to proceed with a bond issue.





If they do, we would vote on the bond in November of 2026.











