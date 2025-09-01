Kellogg Middle School back to school after volunteers refresh the landscaping

Monday, September 1, 2025


 Hi, Knights!! 
🚨Get ready for an exciting start to the school year!

✔ 6th grade Orientation is September 2, 2025 from 9:00–11:30 AM.
✔ First day of 2025-2026 is September 3. Don’t forget, classes start at 8:40 AM!

A giant thank you goes out to all the amazing volunteers who rolled up their sleeves and joined the clean-up crew on May 28, 2025! 

Because of your hard work—pulling weeds, sprucing up the landscaping, and spreading fresh mulch—the school is looking more inviting than ever and ready to welcome a fresh year of Knight adventures. 

The Kellogg community is stronger because of each and every helping hand—thank you for showing what true Knight spirit looks like.

Here’s to an epic start to the 2025-26 school year! ✨


