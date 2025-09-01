SAM Gallery presents Step Into the Light with new works by Shoreline muralist Andy Eccleshall

Monday, September 1, 2025

Bayview Silver. Oil on canvas
Artist Andy Eccleshall
SAM Gallery Presents: Into The Light
Edmonds Artist Andy Eccleshall
Wednesday – Sunday 
September 3–28, 2025
10 am–5 pm

Located on the street level of the Seattle Art Museum, on 1st Ave between Union and University Streets.

With incredible detail and a mastery of traditional oil painting technique, Eccleshall’s works invite us into a world of radiant light and dramatic depth. 

This collection features landscape paintings that capture moments of illumination and natural beauty, welcoming us to places that resonate deeply with our own experiences.

Join us for an artist talk on Thursday, September 4, 2025 from 5:30-6:30 pm and an artist’s reception on Saturday, September 6, 2-4pm.


Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  