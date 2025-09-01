SAM Gallery presents Step Into the Light with new works by Shoreline muralist Andy Eccleshall
Monday, September 1, 2025
Edmonds Artist Andy Eccleshall
Wednesday – Sunday
September 3–28, 2025
10 am–5 pm
10 am–5 pm
Located on the street level of the Seattle Art Museum, on 1st Ave between Union and University Streets.
With incredible detail and a mastery of traditional oil painting technique, Eccleshall’s works invite us into a world of radiant light and dramatic depth.
With incredible detail and a mastery of traditional oil painting technique, Eccleshall’s works invite us into a world of radiant light and dramatic depth.
This collection features landscape paintings that capture moments of illumination and natural beauty, welcoming us to places that resonate deeply with our own experiences.
Join us for an artist talk on Thursday, September 4, 2025 from 5:30-6:30 pm and an artist’s reception on Saturday, September 6, 2-4pm.
Join us for an artist talk on Thursday, September 4, 2025 from 5:30-6:30 pm and an artist’s reception on Saturday, September 6, 2-4pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment