SAM Gallery presents Step Into the Light with new works by Shoreline muralist Andy Eccleshall

Wednesday – Sunday

September 3–28, 2025

10 am–5 pm





Located on the street level of the Seattle Art Museum, on 1st Ave between Union and University Streets.



With incredible detail and a mastery of traditional oil painting technique, Eccleshall’s works invite us into a world of radiant light and dramatic depth.





This collection features landscape paintings that capture moments of illumination and natural beauty, welcoming us to places that resonate deeply with our own experiences.



Join us for an artist talk on Thursday, September 4, 2025 from 5:30-6:30 pm and an artist’s reception on Saturday, September 6, 2-4pm.







