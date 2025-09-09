Free concert: An Evening with Bobby Jo Valentine



You're Invited to An Evening with Bobby Jo Valentine

This concert is FREE and open to all.





A special offering will be taken to support the local chapter of PFLAG, working for the health, safety, and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people and their families.









Bobby Jo Valentine is an explorative, hopeful, spiritual, queer artist who strives to make music and poetry that is good medicine for everyone. He has won multiple songwriting awards, delivered a TEDx Talk, and believes in the transformative power of everyday acts of love to heal our world.



Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC

1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA

More information here



Hosted by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, United Church of ChristSunday, September 14, 2025, at 7:00 pmRichmond Beach Congregational Church (UCC) joyfully invites you and your community to a free concert with singer-songwriter Bobby Jo Valentine, as we kick off our 2025/26 Concert Series.