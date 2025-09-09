Protestors greeted with smiles and waves from passing motorists

Story and photos by Pam Mieth





"Thank you for being here" among comments -



Almost 50 turn out at Sunday sign-waving despite major sporting events on September 6, 2025.



"How do I find out more?" and "Thank you for being here!" and "Trump kicks a**!" were a few of the comments from people passing this past weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving event at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.





All were greeted with smiles and waves by the nearly 50 area residents holding signs on all four corners of the Aurora Avenue North and N. 205th St. intersection with pro-democracy signs and signs critical of President Trump's policies and actions since re-taking office this January.



Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, additional sign-wavings are scheduled for every Sunday in September - come rain, shine or Seahawks game - 1-2pm at the same location.



Food and toiletry donations for local charitable groups assisting those in need are accepted at all of these events.



