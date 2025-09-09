Protestors greeted with smiles and waves from passing motorists

Tuesday, September 9, 2025


Story and photos by Pam Mieth

"Thank you for being here" among comments -

Almost 50 turn out at Sunday sign-waving despite major sporting events on September 6, 2025.

"How do I find out more?" and "Thank you for being here!" and "Trump kicks a**!" were a few of the comments from people passing this past weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving event at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.

All were greeted with smiles and waves by the nearly 50 area residents holding signs on all four corners of the Aurora Avenue North and N. 205th St. intersection with pro-democracy signs and signs critical of President Trump's policies and actions since re-taking office this January.

Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, additional sign-wavings are scheduled for every Sunday in September - come rain, shine or Seahawks game - 1-2pm at the same location.

Food and toiletry donations for local charitable groups assisting those in need are accepted at all of these events. 

The group also set up an information table to help connect people and spread the word about local organizations working to build stronger, safer communities for all.

This month's theme is "Rise Up" and coincides with increased concern and demonstrations nationwide as National Guard troops from other states are being sent into numerous "blue" cities across the country, ICE agents continue to make indiscriminate detentions and arrests, and billions of dollars are being spent on actions not approved by Congress.

In addition to the regular Sunday sign-wavings, the next "Nationwide Day of Action" is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 1:30-3pm, at a different location - the Park at Town Center on Aurora Ave N just north of N 175th Street, diagonally across from Shoreline City Hall, 1:30-3pm.

Bring a sign or borrow one from the group, and come out to let your voice to be heard.


