Protestors greeted with smiles and waves from passing motorists
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Story and photos by Pam Mieth
"Thank you for being here" among comments -
Almost 50 turn out at Sunday sign-waving despite major sporting events on September 6, 2025.
"How do I find out more?" and "Thank you for being here!" and "Trump kicks a**!" were a few of the comments from people passing this past weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving event at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, additional sign-wavings are scheduled for every Sunday in September - come rain, shine or Seahawks game - 1-2pm at the same location.
Food and toiletry donations for local charitable groups assisting those in need are accepted at all of these events.
The group also set up an information table to help connect people and spread the word about local organizations working to build stronger, safer communities for all.
In addition to the regular Sunday sign-wavings, the next "Nationwide Day of Action" is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 1:30-3pm, at a different location - the Park at Town Center on Aurora Ave N just north of N 175th Street, diagonally across from Shoreline City Hall, 1:30-3pm.
Bring a sign or borrow one from the group, and come out to let your voice to be heard.
