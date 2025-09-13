Fall tool sale at Shoreline Tool Library October 4, 2025
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Baked goods and an inventory of bikes will be available at a fixed price. If you join the tool library community or renew your membership at the event, you'll get a coupon for 15% off at the Reuse Materials Store!
Learn More and RSVP here
Shoreline Tool Library 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
Saturday, October 4, 2025
9am–3pm
This time around, we're getting the line moving at 8:30am with 11 presale tickets (one plus-one included)!
- 10 of these tickets will be for sale at $50 each, with proceeds directly supporting our nonprofit Seattle REconomy tool libraries.
- If you RSVP (for free) to this event and check the "Yes please!" box at checkout before 10/3 at 9am, you will be entered into a raffle to win a presale ticket!
