Fall tool sale at Shoreline Tool Library October 4, 2025

The Fall Tool Sale is happening at the Shoreline Tool Library on Saturday, October 4, 2025 from 9am–3pm. All offers on tools (thousands of 'em) and art supplies from Seattle ReCreative will be happily accepted.

This time around, we're getting the line moving at 8:30am with 11 presale tickets (one plus-one included)!

10 of these tickets will be for sale at $50 each, with proceeds directly supporting our nonprofit Seattle REconomy tool libraries.

If you RSVP (for free) to this event and check the "Yes please!" box at checkout before 10/3 at 9am, you will be entered into a raffle to win a presale ticket! This is a nonprofit fundraising event. All proceeds support the Seattle REconomy community and our tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline. This event is sponsored by BECU and is in partnership with Seattle ReCreative









Baked goods and an inventory of bikes will be available at a fixed price. If you join the tool library community or renew your membership at the event, you'll get a coupon for 15% off at the Reuse Materials Store!Saturday, October 4, 20259am–3pm