LFP Council approves contract for Ballinger Way / 40th NE rounadabout

Friday, September 12, 2025

Roundabout to be constructed on Ballinger Way

On September 11, 2025 the Lake Forest Park City Council approved Resolution 25-2028, allowing the City to move forward with a contract with Johansen Construction Company for the SR 104 (Ballinger Way) and 40th Place NE Roundabout project.

After a competitive bidding process in July, Johansen Construction Company was selected with the lowest responsible bid of $5.4 million. The total project cost is estimated at $8.6 million.

More information, including contract details, are available in the City Council meeting minutes.

The roundabout will be constructed on Ballinger Way NE at the intersection of SR-104, 40th Place NE, and NE 184th Street. Construction will begin in the second half of 2025. 

This new roundabout will include a single-lane roundabout, new sidewalks, shared-use pathways, four pedestrian crossings with refuge islands, and improved street lighting.

With a focus on safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability, this project will allow our community to grow mindfully while also improving air quality and providing the essential infrastructure needed to promote non-vehicular travel along the SR-104 corridor.

Throughout the construction period, work will alternately occur on the northbound and southbound sections of SR-104, resulting in reduced traffic lanes managed by a flagger.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Read
Senior Project Manager
(206) 957-2836 | mread@cityoflfp.gov

Katie Phillips
Project Manager
(206) 957-2812 | kphillips@cityoflfp.gov


