Peaceful activism - Sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds line continues Sunday
Saturday, September 13, 2025
In light of the tragic violence this week, organizers reiterate their commitment to peaceful action as the path to change.
Sign-wavings are scheduled for every Sunday in September, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, the Shoreline-Edmonds line.
Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own on a subject important to you.
Donations of food, toiletries and school supplies are accepted for donation to a local food bank.
