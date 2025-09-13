Peaceful activism - Sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds line continues Sunday

In a show of Peaceful Activism, area residents will be holding signs at the scheduled "Social Justice Sundays" event this weekend, urging the public and elected officials to stand up for policies and principles that embody justice and fairness, freedom and well-being for all.

In light of the tragic violence this week, organizers reiterate their commitment to peaceful action as the path to change.Sign-wavings are scheduled for every Sunday in September, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, the Shoreline-Edmonds line.Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own on a subject important to you.Donations of food, toiletries and school supplies are accepted for donation to a local food bank.