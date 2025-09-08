Business Spotlight: Finding Your Peak Path - Spotlight on PeakPath Careers & Coaching
Monday, September 8, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Finding Your Peak Path: Spotlight on PeakPath Careers & Coaching
After more than a decade of coaching at the University of Washington and Smartsheet, Shoreline resident Caitlin Goldman officially launched PeakPath Careers & Coaching in March 2025. Her journey into business ownership was sparked by an unexpected layoff just days after returning from maternity leave, an event that became the push to finally follow her dream.
Today, Caitlin helps individuals, especially women and those from underrepresented backgrounds, navigate career transitions, job searches, and leadership growth with empathy and expertise.
Q & A with Caitlin Goldman, Founder of PeakPath Careers & Coaching
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: I had been dreaming about starting my own career and leadership coaching business for years, but it never felt like the right time. Then this past Spring, I was laid off from my tech job three days after returning from maternity leave. It felt like the universe telling me it was the right moment to finally make that dream a reality.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: I provide 1:1 and small group coaching for job seekers, emerging leaders, and new managers. I offer support for every step of the job search process from finding opportunities to refining application materials to preparing for interviews. I also coach people on bigger picture topics like preventing burnout, navigating uncertainty, career identity and direction, and overcoming the challenges of moving into leadership.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: I love all the beautiful parks here! My daughter and I go on daily walks to Boeing Creek Park and Sunset School Park. We feel so lucky to live in a family friendly place with so many green spaces for our daughter to play.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
A: A lot of people don’t really know what coaching means. If you’ve never experienced it before, imagine a conversation entirely focused on you. I’ll ask a lot of curiosity questions and we’ll collaborate to help you build confidence, discover things that might be getting in your way, and move forward with a clear plan. We’ll explore the things that matter most to you. That might be figuring out what’s next in your career or when it’s the right time to step into leadership. I can also provide a lot of advice on how to navigate the job search process, especially during a time of so much uncertainty.
Q: What inspires you each day?
A: I’m so inspired by the resilience and creativity of the people in our community. It isn’t easy to make a change in your career or navigate the emotional toll of being unemployed. But every day, I get to see clients reimagining what’s possible for their lives. The courage I see in my clients to take steps toward change is so motivating and I love being a part of that process.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
A: I had the privilege of helping a client successfully navigate a major career pivot. She had been a teacher for the majority of her career, but wanted financial stability and better work/life balance. Together, we identified alternative career paths, refined her application materials to showcase her transferable skills, and practiced telling her story for interviews. She landed a role in a new industry, successfully negotiated her salary to make six figures for the first time, and is absolutely thriving. Helping someone find work that brings stability and balance into their life is so meaningful. It's the reason I became a coach.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
A: I plan to expand my group coaching offerings and create community workshops so more people can access the tools and support they need in their careers. I also hope to continue organizing quarterly virtual leadership book clubs so aspiring and established leaders from around the country can come together to reflect, connect, and reimagine the future of leadership.
Q: What brings you joy outside of coaching?
A: I am the mother to a delightful 11 month old and watching her discover the world brings me so much joy. My family enjoys spending time outdoors and I'm also a musical theater lover!
Connect with PeakPath Careers & Coaching
109 NW 183rd Street, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-235-3791
peakpathcareers.com
LinkedIn – Caitlin Goldman
