Eat at Spiro's on Monday to support Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

Monday, September 8, 2025


Dine for a cause!
This Monday, September 8, 2025 from 4–8pm, Spiro’s Pizza & Pasta will donate a portion of every dine-in, carry-out, and gift card purchase to the @Shoreline Public Schools Foundation .
Spiro’s Pizza & Pasta
18411 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
www.ilovespiros.com
Your meal helps fund Foundation grants that enrich Shoreline schools, supporting:
Literacy
Social and Emotional Learning
AVID
Summer Learning Opportunities
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Experiences
Come enjoy a delicious meal and make a difference in our schools!
Learn more or contribute directly at www.shorelinefoundation.org


