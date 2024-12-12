Travels with Charlie: Make a Local Holiday Wreath

By Gordon Snyder



After nearly a week of confinement and pain meds, Charlie was ready to get outside for a walk. We headed to Animal Acres Park’s easy paths for lots of sniffing for him to get caught up in his world. Yeah!!! Much better than traveling to the Vet.



After some exploring, he discovered the blown down branches from our recent wind storm. All along the westside path, there are lots and lots of small branches blown from the trees.



Charlie sniffing some future Local Holiday Wreaths

Photo by Gordon Snyder

All those branches got me to thinking … If someone wanted to make a local holiday wreath, Thank Charlie and head to Animal Acres Park to pick up some branches and boughs. Fresh and great smelling, they can make some Holiday Joys. They will be laying there until the park crew cleans them up.



Now that he is tapering off the meds, none of us have a clue what happened. Chris could never get any kinda pain response when she examined him. My guess is he slipped while running and goofing off and pulled / sprained something. We'll see when he's totally off the pain meds.



And, of course, he hasn't given us any other clues, other than he's happily sniffing again.



It’s all good for now… Cheers,





Gordon Snyder







