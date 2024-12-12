Miyawaki Urban Forest first year celebration

Start of the program

Photo by Sally Yamasaki

By Sally Yamasaki By Sally Yamasaki





Last Sunday, December 9, 2024 The Shoreline Historical Museum celebrated the Miyawaki Urban Forest turning one year old.

Around 250 people attended the festive birthday party, where they toured the Forest to live music and refreshments, followed by speakers and songs.





Decorating commemorative Birthday "Forest Cookies" activity

Photo by Claudia Meadows







Ethan Bryson, founder of Natural Urban Forests, an afforestation company focused on addressing the urgent need to restore native forest ecosystems, is the Museum's Miyawaki Forest landscaper. Many of the guests were people who helped plant the Forest a year ago and came back to see how it has grown. Others were visiting for the first time, learning what a Miyawaki Urban Forest is and how they too can make one in their own backyard.





A view of the garden and the celebration

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Speaking at the party, he encouraged us to watch the forest this next year as it will have a tremendous growth spurt and, in the spring, when the various plants are flowering, we will be able to enjoy the various fragrances they produce.





Artist Roger Fernandes dedicating The Welcome Rock:

The Rock Holds the Memory of Our People.

Photo by Sally Yamasaki

Roger Fernandes, artist, educator, storyteller, and member of the Lower Elwha S'Klallam Tribe, dedicated the 5,000-pound glacial rock that he carved with petroglyphic art for the Forest entrance, entitled: The Welcome Rock: the rock holds the memory of our people.



Roger Fernandes, artist, educator, storyteller, and member of the Lower Elwha S'Klallam Tribe, dedicated the 5,000-pound glacial rock that he carved with petroglyphic art for the Forest entrance, entitled: The Welcome Rock: the rock holds the memory of our people. He shared a quote of Chief Si'ahl [see-uh-l] (Chief Seattle), that explains the sentient nature of rocks.





Artist Roger Fernandes dedicating The Welcome Rock: The Rock Holds the Memory of Our People.

Photo by Sally Yamasaki

"Even the rocks, which seem to be dumb and dead as they swelter in the sun along the silent shore, thrill with the memories of stirring events connected with the lives of my people. And the very dust upon which you now stand responds more lovingly to their footsteps than yours, because it is rich with the blood of our ancestors and our bare feet are conscious of the sympathetic touch." - Chief Si'ahl

According to Fernandes, "A guiding principle in this project was that plants are our greatest teachers," a wisdom shared by one of his elder teachers. Fernandes continued, "The plants have been here much longer than we humans and have great teachings if we can learn to listen again. They provide food, medicine, and fibers and ask for nothing in return. A model for humans to learn from."





Miyawaki Forest Friends sing their song “Roger and the Rock,” to thank Roger and the Rotary Clubs.

Photo by Lina Benson

To thank the five Rotary Clubs that funded the Welcome Rock, as well to thank Roger Fernandes, the Miyawaki Forest Volunteers wrote lyrics to a song titled, "Roger and the Rock," sung to the melody of Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets." This was followed by the Happy Birthday song and cupcakes.




