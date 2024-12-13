Bike the Bridge Saturday, December 14, 2024 in Montlake
Friday, December 13, 2024
They are hosting an inaugural walk/ride/roll over the bridge on Saturday December 14, 2024 at 11am. There will be refreshments, family activities, free bike repair services, and optional tours of the Arboretum.
The walk / ride / roll begins at the north end of the new bridge, east of the Montlake Lid.
Follow this link #Montlake to view a short video of the bridge.
Follow this link #Montlake to view a short video of the bridge.
0 comments:
Post a Comment