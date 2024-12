Bike the Bridge Saturday, December 14, 2024 in Montlake

WSDOT has just completed a beautiful new pedestrian / bike bridge across 520 in Montlake. WSDOT has just completed a beautiful new pedestrian / bike bridge across 520 in Montlake.









The walk / ride / roll begins at the north end of the new bridge, east of the Montlake Lid. Follow this link #Montlake to view a short video of the bridge.

They are hosting an inaugural walk/ride/roll over the bridge on Saturday December 14, 2024 at 11am. There will be refreshments, family activities, free bike repair services, and optional tours of the Arboretum.